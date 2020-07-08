All apartments in Fairburn
8223 Champion Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8223 Champion Trail

8223 Champion Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Champion Trl, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Champion Trail have any available units?
8223 Champion Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 8223 Champion Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Champion Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Champion Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8223 Champion Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8223 Champion Trail offer parking?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8223 Champion Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Champion Trail have a pool?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Champion Trail have accessible units?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Champion Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8223 Champion Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8223 Champion Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

