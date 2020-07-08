Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 80 Black Diamond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
80 Black Diamond Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:39 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
80 Black Diamond Drive
80 Black Diamond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fairburn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
80 Black Diamond Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have any available units?
80 Black Diamond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 80 Black Diamond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Black Diamond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Black Diamond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive offer parking?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Black Diamond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Black Diamond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
