All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 7820 Bell Tower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
7820 Bell Tower Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

7820 Bell Tower Lane

7820 Bell Tower Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7820 Bell Tower Ln, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have any available units?
7820 Bell Tower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 7820 Bell Tower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Bell Tower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Bell Tower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Bell Tower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7820 Bell Tower Lane offers parking.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Bell Tower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7820 Bell Tower Lane has a pool.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have accessible units?
No, 7820 Bell Tower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Bell Tower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7820 Bell Tower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7820 Bell Tower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College