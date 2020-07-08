Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home. Home located in a quite subdivision. Great neighborhood close to shopping, near the interstate. Home has a large family room with fireplace, lots of space. Ready to move in. Property on Supra lockbox.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 740 Mayfern Way have any available units?
740 Mayfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 740 Mayfern Way have?
Some of 740 Mayfern Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Mayfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
740 Mayfern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.