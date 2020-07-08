All apartments in Fairburn
740 Mayfern Way
740 Mayfern Way

740 Mayfern Way · No Longer Available
Location

740 Mayfern Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home. Home located in a quite subdivision. Great neighborhood close to shopping, near the interstate. Home has a large family room with fireplace, lots of space. Ready to move in. Property on Supra lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Mayfern Way have any available units?
740 Mayfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 740 Mayfern Way have?
Some of 740 Mayfern Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Mayfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
740 Mayfern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Mayfern Way pet-friendly?
No, 740 Mayfern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 740 Mayfern Way offer parking?
Yes, 740 Mayfern Way offers parking.
Does 740 Mayfern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Mayfern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Mayfern Way have a pool?
No, 740 Mayfern Way does not have a pool.
Does 740 Mayfern Way have accessible units?
No, 740 Mayfern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Mayfern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Mayfern Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Mayfern Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Mayfern Way does not have units with air conditioning.

