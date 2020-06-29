All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

7000 Glen Valley Way

7000 Glen Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Glen Valley Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 2 STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS. MASTER BED ON MAIN WITH TREY CEILING, OPEN & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. HOME SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. LESS THAN 3 MILE TO I-85 & MN TO PEACHTREE CITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have any available units?
7000 Glen Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 7000 Glen Valley Way have?
Some of 7000 Glen Valley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Glen Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Glen Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Glen Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Glen Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Glen Valley Way offers parking.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Glen Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have a pool?
No, 7000 Glen Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 7000 Glen Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Glen Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Glen Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 Glen Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
