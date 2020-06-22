All apartments in Fairburn
6600 Corico Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

6600 Corico Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6600 Corico Way, Traditional style 4 bed 2 bath split level home in cul-de-sac. Private back yard on large lot. -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Corico Way have any available units?
6600 Corico Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 6600 Corico Way currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Corico Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Corico Way pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Corico Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 6600 Corico Way offer parking?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Corico Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Corico Way have a pool?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Corico Way have accessible units?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Corico Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Corico Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Corico Way does not have units with air conditioning.
