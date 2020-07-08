All apartments in Fairburn
Fairburn, GA
610 Parkway Road
Last updated March 22 2019

610 Parkway Road

610 Parkway Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Parkway Road, Fairburn, GA 30291

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7562d9a02c ----
Union City Condo - convenient to Atlanta!! Spacious bedrooms. Master suite with large soaking tub. Nice open floor plan downstairs with hardwoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Parkway Road have any available units?
610 Parkway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 610 Parkway Road currently offering any rent specials?
610 Parkway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Parkway Road pet-friendly?
No, 610 Parkway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 610 Parkway Road offer parking?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not offer parking.
Does 610 Parkway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Parkway Road have a pool?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not have a pool.
Does 610 Parkway Road have accessible units?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Parkway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Parkway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Parkway Road does not have units with air conditioning.

