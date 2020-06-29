All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

603 Augusta Dr

603 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 Augusta Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Augusta Dr have any available units?
603 Augusta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 603 Augusta Dr have?
Some of 603 Augusta Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
603 Augusta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 603 Augusta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 603 Augusta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr offers parking.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr has a pool.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have accessible units?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr has units with air conditioning.
