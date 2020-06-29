Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 603 Augusta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
603 Augusta Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 Augusta Dr
603 Augusta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
603 Augusta Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 Augusta Dr have any available units?
603 Augusta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 603 Augusta Dr have?
Some of 603 Augusta Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
603 Augusta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 603 Augusta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 603 Augusta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr offers parking.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr has a pool.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have accessible units?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Augusta Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Augusta Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Similar Pages
Fairburn 1 Bedrooms
Fairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with Gym
Fairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College