Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

5921 Bluegrass Way

5921 Bluegrass Vw · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Bluegrass Vw, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have any available units?
5921 Bluegrass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 5921 Bluegrass Way have?
Some of 5921 Bluegrass Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Bluegrass Way currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Bluegrass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Bluegrass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 Bluegrass Way is pet friendly.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Bluegrass Way offers parking.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Bluegrass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have a pool?
No, 5921 Bluegrass Way does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have accessible units?
No, 5921 Bluegrass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Bluegrass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Bluegrass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Bluegrass Way does not have units with air conditioning.

