Fairburn, GA
5205 Lincoln Drive
5205 Lincoln Drive

5205 Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Lincoln Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Total electric & immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba townhome! Great room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast bar. Laminate flooring on lower level. Kitchen equipped with chic appliances including a smooth top stove. Spacious king sized master bedroom w/huge walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, separate shower & relaxing garden tub. Secondary bedrooms will accommodate queen size beds. Washer/ dryer included. 1 car garage & move in ready. Sorry, but no pets, section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have any available units?
5205 Lincoln Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 5205 Lincoln Drive have?
Some of 5205 Lincoln Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Lincoln Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Lincoln Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Lincoln Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Lincoln Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Lincoln Drive offers parking.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5205 Lincoln Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have a pool?
No, 5205 Lincoln Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have accessible units?
No, 5205 Lincoln Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Lincoln Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Lincoln Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Lincoln Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
