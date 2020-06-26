5205 Lincoln Drive

Amenities

Total electric & immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba townhome! Great room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast bar. Laminate flooring on lower level. Kitchen equipped with chic appliances including a smooth top stove. Spacious king sized master bedroom w/huge walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, separate shower & relaxing garden tub. Secondary bedrooms will accommodate queen size beds. Washer/ dryer included. 1 car garage & move in ready. Sorry, but no pets, section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.