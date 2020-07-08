All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

5000 Lincoln Drive

5000 Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Lincoln Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b5bf8807d ---- Spacious Townhome located in quiet Fairburn area of Atlanta. Elegant appointments. Great plan for entertaining. Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have any available units?
5000 Lincoln Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 5000 Lincoln Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Lincoln Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Lincoln Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Lincoln Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Lincoln Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Lincoln Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

