All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 48 Inman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
48 Inman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
48 Inman Street
48 Inman Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
48 Inman Street, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RECENTLY RENOVATED, MUST SEE, WON'T LAST
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Inman Street have any available units?
48 Inman Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 48 Inman Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Inman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Inman Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 Inman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 48 Inman Street offer parking?
Yes, 48 Inman Street offers parking.
Does 48 Inman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Inman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Inman Street have a pool?
No, 48 Inman Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Inman Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Inman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Inman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Inman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Inman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Inman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
