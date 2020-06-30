All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 4050 Castle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
4050 Castle Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

4050 Castle Way

4050 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4050 Castle Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Castle Way have any available units?
4050 Castle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 4050 Castle Way have?
Some of 4050 Castle Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Castle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 4050 Castle Way offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Castle Way offers parking.
Does 4050 Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Castle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Castle Way have a pool?
No, 4050 Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 4050 Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Castle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Castle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Castle Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College