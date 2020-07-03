All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:29 PM

365 Valley View Drive

365 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

365 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Valley View Estates community is located south west of Atlanta and will include 5 new homes. This 3 bedroom community will feature homes with 1830 Sq/ft of living space and a basement! Come out and visit one of these new pet friendly homes at your convenience. From Atlanta take I-85 Southbound to Fairburn and you will find a ResiBuilt home for you off Rivertown Rd.

The Gentry is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Valley View Drive have any available units?
365 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 365 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 365 Valley View Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
365 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Valley View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 365 Valley View Drive offer parking?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 365 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 365 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Valley View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Valley View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

