365 Valley View Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Valley View Estates community is located south west of Atlanta and will include 5 new homes. This 3 bedroom community will feature homes with 1830 Sq/ft of living space and a basement! Come out and visit one of these new pet friendly homes at your convenience. From Atlanta take I-85 Southbound to Fairburn and you will find a ResiBuilt home for you off Rivertown Rd.



The Gentry is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.