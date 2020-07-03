365 Valley View Drive

Amenities
The Valley View Estates community is located south west of Atlanta and will include 5 new homes. This 3 bedroom community will feature homes with 1830 Sq/ft of living space and a basement! Come out and visit one of these new pet friendly homes at your convenience. From Atlanta take I-85 Southbound to Fairburn and you will find a ResiBuilt home for you off Rivertown Rd.
The Gentry is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.