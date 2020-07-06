Rent Calculator
35 Camden Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
35 Camden Way
35 Camden Way
No Longer Available
Location
35 Camden Way, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location, close to everything, private setting, must see! - Great location, close to everything, private setting, must see!
(RLNE1856625)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 Camden Way have any available units?
35 Camden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 35 Camden Way currently offering any rent specials?
35 Camden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Camden Way pet-friendly?
No, 35 Camden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 35 Camden Way offer parking?
No, 35 Camden Way does not offer parking.
Does 35 Camden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Camden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Camden Way have a pool?
No, 35 Camden Way does not have a pool.
Does 35 Camden Way have accessible units?
No, 35 Camden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Camden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Camden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Camden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Camden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
