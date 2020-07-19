All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Lauren Drive

Location

313 Lauren Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Newer craftsman style home in excellent condition with fenced backyard.Neighborhood pool and clubhouse.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Lauren Drive have any available units?
313 Lauren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 313 Lauren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Lauren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Lauren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Lauren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 Lauren Drive offer parking?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have a pool?
Yes, 313 Lauren Drive has a pool.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
