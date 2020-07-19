Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 313 Lauren Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
313 Lauren Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 Lauren Drive
313 Lauren Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
313 Lauren Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer craftsman style home in excellent condition with fenced backyard.Neighborhood pool and clubhouse.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Lauren Drive have any available units?
313 Lauren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 313 Lauren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Lauren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Lauren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Lauren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 Lauren Drive offer parking?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have a pool?
Yes, 313 Lauren Drive has a pool.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Lauren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Lauren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Similar Pages
Fairburn 1 Bedrooms
Fairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with Gyms
Fairburn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairburn Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College