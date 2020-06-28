All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 3080 Broadleaf Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
3080 Broadleaf Trail
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:07 AM

3080 Broadleaf Trail

3080 Broadleaf Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3080 Broadleaf Trail, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Fairburn, this all electric 4/2.5 home has IVT flooring throughout the common areas. Open, eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances. Master bedroom located on the main level of the home for the upmost in privacy. Approximately 1588 square feet of living space. Convenient access to I-85.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have any available units?
3080 Broadleaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 3080 Broadleaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Broadleaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Broadleaf Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Broadleaf Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail offer parking?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have a pool?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3080 Broadleaf Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3080 Broadleaf Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College