Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
3050 Raven Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3050 Raven Trace

3050 Raven Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Raven Trace, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,791 sf home is located in Fairburn, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Raven Trace have any available units?
3050 Raven Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 3050 Raven Trace have?
Some of 3050 Raven Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Raven Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Raven Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Raven Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Raven Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Raven Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Raven Trace offers parking.
Does 3050 Raven Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Raven Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Raven Trace have a pool?
No, 3050 Raven Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Raven Trace have accessible units?
No, 3050 Raven Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Raven Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Raven Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Raven Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Raven Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
