Fairburn, GA
3039 Broadleaf Trl
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

3039 Broadleaf Trl

3039 Broadleaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Broadleaf Trail, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready Townhouse. Master on main with large walk-in closets. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have any available units?
3039 Broadleaf Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have?
Some of 3039 Broadleaf Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Broadleaf Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Broadleaf Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Broadleaf Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Broadleaf Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Broadleaf Trl offers parking.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 Broadleaf Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3039 Broadleaf Trl has a pool.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have accessible units?
No, 3039 Broadleaf Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 Broadleaf Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 Broadleaf Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 Broadleaf Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

