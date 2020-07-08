All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 260 Valley View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
260 Valley View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 Valley View Drive

260 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

260 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Fairburn, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and brand new plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with a large back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Valley View Drive have any available units?
260 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 260 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 260 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Valley View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 260 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 260 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 260 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Valley View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Valley View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College