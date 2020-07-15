All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 2195 Village Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
2195 Village Green Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:51 PM

2195 Village Green Drive

2195 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2195 Village Green Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Village Green Drive have any available units?
2195 Village Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 2195 Village Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Village Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Village Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2195 Village Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive offer parking?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 Village Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2195 Village Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymsFairburn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College