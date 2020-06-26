All apartments in Fairburn
215 Splitwood Ln
215 Splitwood Ln

215 Splitwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

215 Splitwood Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Splitwood Ln have any available units?
215 Splitwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 215 Splitwood Ln have?
Some of 215 Splitwood Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Splitwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
215 Splitwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Splitwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Splitwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln offer parking?
No, 215 Splitwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Splitwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln have a pool?
No, 215 Splitwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 215 Splitwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Splitwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Splitwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Splitwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
