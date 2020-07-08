All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 Splitwood Lane

195 Splitwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

195 Splitwood Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Fairburn, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Splitwood Lane have any available units?
195 Splitwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 195 Splitwood Lane have?
Some of 195 Splitwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Splitwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
195 Splitwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Splitwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Splitwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 195 Splitwood Lane offers parking.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Splitwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane have a pool?
No, 195 Splitwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 195 Splitwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Splitwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Splitwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Splitwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

