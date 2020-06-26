Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 156 Summerwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
156 Summerwood Dr.
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
156 Summerwood Dr.
156 Summerwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
156 Summerwood Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Fairburn - This is a great 2 bedroom 2 bath in Fairburn. The unit is located in a 4-plex, cul de sac location and features new, paint and is very clean!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5024190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have any available units?
156 Summerwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 156 Summerwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
156 Summerwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Summerwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Summerwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Summerwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Similar Pages
Fairburn 1 Bedrooms
Fairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with Gym
Fairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College