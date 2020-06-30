All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

1039 Shadow Glen Drive

1039 Shadow Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Shadow Glen Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have any available units?
1039 Shadow Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 1039 Shadow Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Shadow Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Shadow Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Shadow Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Shadow Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

