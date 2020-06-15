All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

Knox Landing Apartments

1549 Knox Drive · (678) 498-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fair Oaks
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1549 Knox Drive, Fair Oaks, GA 30060
Fair Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upgraded 2Bed/1Bath Studio · Avail. now

$798

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit Classic 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$848

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit Upgraded 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$888

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020.

Now leasing gorgeous upgraded 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchen
-New stainless steel appliances
-Gorgeous granite countertops
-Soft-close cabinetry
-New flooring throughout
-Huge closets
-Newly updated building exteriors

Here at Knox Landing you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, Cumberland Mall, and the Cobb Galeria Center. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located on the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-Minimum 600 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4529452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knox Landing Apartments have any available units?
Knox Landing Apartments has 3 units available starting at $798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Knox Landing Apartments have?
Some of Knox Landing Apartments's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knox Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Knox Landing Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Knox Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Knox Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Knox Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Knox Landing Apartments does offer parking.
Does Knox Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Knox Landing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Knox Landing Apartments have a pool?
No, Knox Landing Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Knox Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Knox Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Knox Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Knox Landing Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Knox Landing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Knox Landing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
