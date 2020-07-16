Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

471 Lawrence Drive Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 471 Lawrence Drive Evans, GA 30809 - Location, Location, Location! Completely Remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home with 1450 Heated Sq/ft, one car garage and Huge front porch overlooking a 3 acre Pond. Deck on back with fenced backyard. All new paint, new bamboo hardwood flooring, new countertops, carpet and 2" blinds throughout Home.

Zoned for highly sought after Columbia County Schools in Evans!

Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 for more info or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com



