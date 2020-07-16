All apartments in Evans
Find more places like 471 Lawrence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evans, GA
/
471 Lawrence Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

471 Lawrence Drive

471 Lawrence Drive · (706) 799-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evans
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

471 Lawrence Drive, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 471 Lawrence Drive · Avail. Sep 4

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
471 Lawrence Drive Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 471 Lawrence Drive Evans, GA 30809 - Location, Location, Location! Completely Remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home with 1450 Heated Sq/ft, one car garage and Huge front porch overlooking a 3 acre Pond. Deck on back with fenced backyard. All new paint, new bamboo hardwood flooring, new countertops, carpet and 2" blinds throughout Home.
Zoned for highly sought after Columbia County Schools in Evans!
Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 for more info or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com

(RLNE2975116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Lawrence Drive have any available units?
471 Lawrence Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 Lawrence Drive have?
Some of 471 Lawrence Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Lawrence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
471 Lawrence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Lawrence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Lawrence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 471 Lawrence Drive offers parking.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Lawrence Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive have a pool?
No, 471 Lawrence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive have accessible units?
No, 471 Lawrence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Lawrence Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Lawrence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Lawrence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 471 Lawrence Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809

Similar Pages

Evans 1 BedroomsEvans 2 Bedrooms
Evans 3 BedroomsEvans Apartments with Gyms
Evans Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SC
Martinez, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity