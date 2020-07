Amenities

Cozy 2 BR 2 BTH Cottage convenient to Ft Gordon, Shopping, Restaurants and Interstate. Features a front porch and privacy fenced rear yard. Kitchen has all appliances and a breakfast bar. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator inccluded! The Cottages at Connemara have a walking trail for residents. Minimum 640 Credit score and good rental history required. One small pet may be allowed, depending on what kind.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.