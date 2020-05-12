All apartments in Euharlee
11 Moss Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:47 PM

11 Moss Lane

11 Moss Lane · (770) 200-7577
Location

11 Moss Lane, Euharlee, GA 30145

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Moss Lane have any available units?
11 Moss Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 Moss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Moss Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Moss Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Moss Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11 Moss Lane offer parking?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 Moss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Moss Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Moss Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Moss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Moss Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Moss Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
