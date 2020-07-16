All apartments in Effingham County
Effingham County, GA
224 Bellflower Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

224 Bellflower Circle

224 Bellflower Cir · (912) 208-0022
Location

224 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA 31312

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2478 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
pool table
tennis court
224 Bellflower Circle - Property Id: 175830

Beautiful 5 bedroom almost (but better than) new home in South Effingham! Looking for space? THIS is the home for you! Immaculate home with desirable, wide-open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous luxury vinyl plank floors are throughout all main living areas on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen that features beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lights, & center island with sink. Guest bedroom located on 1st floor. Walk upstairs to find a loft, laundry, and all other bedrooms.Spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom complete with double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Large backyard with patio, overlooking perfect lagoon views! Located in the amenity packed Park West community with large community pool, tennis courts, and amazing clubhouse with billiard room & more! Located 5 minutes from Hwy 21 and just a short distance from everything Pooler & Savannah have to offer! Award winning South Effingham School District!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175830
Property Id 175830

(RLNE5898145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Bellflower Circle have any available units?
224 Bellflower Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Bellflower Circle have?
Some of 224 Bellflower Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Bellflower Circle currently offering any rent specials?
224 Bellflower Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Bellflower Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Bellflower Circle is pet friendly.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle offer parking?
No, 224 Bellflower Circle does not offer parking.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Bellflower Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle have a pool?
Yes, 224 Bellflower Circle has a pool.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle have accessible units?
No, 224 Bellflower Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Bellflower Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Bellflower Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Bellflower Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
