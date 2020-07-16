Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool pool table tennis court

224 Bellflower Circle - Property Id: 175830



Beautiful 5 bedroom almost (but better than) new home in South Effingham! Looking for space? THIS is the home for you! Immaculate home with desirable, wide-open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous luxury vinyl plank floors are throughout all main living areas on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen that features beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lights, & center island with sink. Guest bedroom located on 1st floor. Walk upstairs to find a loft, laundry, and all other bedrooms.Spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom complete with double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Large backyard with patio, overlooking perfect lagoon views! Located in the amenity packed Park West community with large community pool, tennis courts, and amazing clubhouse with billiard room & more! Located 5 minutes from Hwy 21 and just a short distance from everything Pooler & Savannah have to offer! Award winning South Effingham School District!

