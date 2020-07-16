All apartments in Effingham County
Effingham County, GA
158 Clover Point Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

158 Clover Point Circle

158 Clover Point Cir · (912) 756-5888 ext. 2432
Location

158 Clover Point Cir, Effingham County, GA 31312

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 158 Clover Point Circle · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4528 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
158 Clover Point Circle Available 08/05/20 5 bed 3.5 bath plus bonus/ media room, fenced in yard - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath featuring a dining room, large office/ second dining room, living room, sitting room, and over sized bonus room/ media room. Guest bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen with breakfast area opens up to over look the living room with fireplace. Upgraded stainless steel appliances to include double ovens, range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The large master bedroom features 2 walk in closets, an open sitting room with fireplace, double vanities in the bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub. Privacy wood fenced in backyard with screened in porch and uncovered patio. Community junior olympic pool and kiddy pool, tennis courts, club house, fitness center, basketball courts, football and soccer fields, trails, lakes, and sidewalks. Pictures will be updated soon. Approved dogs are welcomed and require a non refundable pet fee.

(RLNE3350701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Clover Point Circle have any available units?
158 Clover Point Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Clover Point Circle have?
Some of 158 Clover Point Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Clover Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
158 Clover Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Clover Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Clover Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle offer parking?
No, 158 Clover Point Circle does not offer parking.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Clover Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle have a pool?
Yes, 158 Clover Point Circle has a pool.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 158 Clover Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Clover Point Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Clover Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Clover Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
