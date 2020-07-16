Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool media room tennis court

158 Clover Point Circle Available 08/05/20 5 bed 3.5 bath plus bonus/ media room, fenced in yard - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath featuring a dining room, large office/ second dining room, living room, sitting room, and over sized bonus room/ media room. Guest bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen with breakfast area opens up to over look the living room with fireplace. Upgraded stainless steel appliances to include double ovens, range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The large master bedroom features 2 walk in closets, an open sitting room with fireplace, double vanities in the bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub. Privacy wood fenced in backyard with screened in porch and uncovered patio. Community junior olympic pool and kiddy pool, tennis courts, club house, fitness center, basketball courts, football and soccer fields, trails, lakes, and sidewalks. Pictures will be updated soon. Approved dogs are welcomed and require a non refundable pet fee.



