Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Meridian at Redwine

3755 Redwine Rd · (404) 236-6469
Location

3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01215 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 02108 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 02325 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04219 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 05211 · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 04108 · Avail. now

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07108 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meridian at Redwine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
yoga
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
game room
hot tub
playground
tennis court
Situated in the heart of Atlanta, GA, The Meridian at Redwine offers elegant 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Your new pet friendly apartment home will include beautiful urban kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, custom bathrooms with modern standing showers, laundry appliances and private balconies with expansive community views. The Meridian welcomes residents to enjoy our great community features such as our sparkling salt water swimming pool with aqua deck, elegant pavilion with outdoor kitchen and dining cafe, and athletic center equipped with cardio, crossfit training, and yoga lounge. Relax with family and friends in our professionally landscaped picnic areas or take your furry friends for a walk in our gated pet walking park. We are conveniently located near tasty restaurants, grocery stores, fully accredited schools and the hottest night hotspots in the Camp Creek area. Reserve your gorgeous new apartment home with us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-first month's rent; based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other: $125/month. Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meridian at Redwine have any available units?
The Meridian at Redwine has 11 units available starting at $1,306 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meridian at Redwine have?
Some of The Meridian at Redwine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meridian at Redwine currently offering any rent specials?
The Meridian at Redwine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meridian at Redwine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meridian at Redwine is pet friendly.
Does The Meridian at Redwine offer parking?
Yes, The Meridian at Redwine offers parking.
Does The Meridian at Redwine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meridian at Redwine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meridian at Redwine have a pool?
Yes, The Meridian at Redwine has a pool.
Does The Meridian at Redwine have accessible units?
No, The Meridian at Redwine does not have accessible units.
Does The Meridian at Redwine have units with dishwashers?
No, The Meridian at Redwine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Meridian at Redwine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meridian at Redwine has units with air conditioning.
