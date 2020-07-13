Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool yoga garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area coffee bar game room hot tub playground tennis court

Situated in the heart of Atlanta, GA, The Meridian at Redwine offers elegant 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Your new pet friendly apartment home will include beautiful urban kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, custom bathrooms with modern standing showers, laundry appliances and private balconies with expansive community views. The Meridian welcomes residents to enjoy our great community features such as our sparkling salt water swimming pool with aqua deck, elegant pavilion with outdoor kitchen and dining cafe, and athletic center equipped with cardio, crossfit training, and yoga lounge. Relax with family and friends in our professionally landscaped picnic areas or take your furry friends for a walk in our gated pet walking park. We are conveniently located near tasty restaurants, grocery stores, fully accredited schools and the hottest night hotspots in the Camp Creek area. Reserve your gorgeous new apartment home with us today!