Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest

5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have any available units?
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
