4617 Legacy Square

Location

4617 Legacy Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Simply Gorgeous Home located in Heritage Park of East Point. This home has it ALL. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal Dining Room; Family Room with a wood burning fireplace, and large 2-story living room. This home also features a wonderful balcony that overlooks this lovely community. The rear entry garage accommodates two cars and has an extended driveway for guest parking. Heritage Park has a community pool and playground. This home also includes all appliances for your convenience. Look No Further, you're home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Legacy Square have any available units?
4617 Legacy Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4617 Legacy Square have?
Some of 4617 Legacy Square's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Legacy Square currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Legacy Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Legacy Square pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Legacy Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4617 Legacy Square offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Legacy Square offers parking.
Does 4617 Legacy Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Legacy Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Legacy Square have a pool?
Yes, 4617 Legacy Square has a pool.
Does 4617 Legacy Square have accessible units?
No, 4617 Legacy Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Legacy Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Legacy Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 Legacy Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4617 Legacy Square does not have units with air conditioning.
