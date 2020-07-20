4617 Legacy Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

Simply Gorgeous Home located in Heritage Park of East Point. This home has it ALL. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal Dining Room; Family Room with a wood burning fireplace, and large 2-story living room. This home also features a wonderful balcony that overlooks this lovely community. The rear entry garage accommodates two cars and has an extended driveway for guest parking. Heritage Park has a community pool and playground. This home also includes all appliances for your convenience. Look No Further, you're home!!