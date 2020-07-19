All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
4567 Parkway Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4567 Parkway Circle

4567 Parkway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4567 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4567 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4567 Parkway Circle have?
Some of 4567 Parkway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Parkway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Parkway Circle offers parking.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4567 Parkway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4567 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4567 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 Parkway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4567 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4567 Parkway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
