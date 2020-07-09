Rent Calculator
4548 Parkview Sq
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4548 Parkview Sq
4548 Parkview Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
4548 Parkview Square, East Point, GA 30349
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WELL KEPT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND AIRPORT. WON'T LAST LONG. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR 1ST TIME HOMEOWNERS OR INVESTORS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have any available units?
4548 Parkview Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 4548 Parkview Sq have?
Some of 4548 Parkview Sq's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4548 Parkview Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Parkview Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Parkview Sq pet-friendly?
No, 4548 Parkview Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq offer parking?
No, 4548 Parkview Sq does not offer parking.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Parkview Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have a pool?
Yes, 4548 Parkview Sq has a pool.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have accessible units?
No, 4548 Parkview Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4548 Parkview Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Parkview Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 4548 Parkview Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
