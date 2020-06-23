All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4544 Parkview Square

4544 Parkview Square · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Parkview Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,392 sf home is located in College Park, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Parkview Square have any available units?
4544 Parkview Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4544 Parkview Square have?
Some of 4544 Parkview Square's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Parkview Square currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Parkview Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Parkview Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Parkview Square is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Parkview Square offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Parkview Square offers parking.
Does 4544 Parkview Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Parkview Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Parkview Square have a pool?
No, 4544 Parkview Square does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Parkview Square have accessible units?
No, 4544 Parkview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Parkview Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Parkview Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4544 Parkview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4544 Parkview Square does not have units with air conditioning.
