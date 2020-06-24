All apartments in East Point
4529 Heritage Pkwy
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

4529 Heritage Pkwy

4529 Heritage Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4529 Heritage Cir, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 888474638

Address - 4529 Heritage Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30349

Visit the following link to apply today

https://bit.ly/2TkD16r

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/759276

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1260 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Atlanta, GA is available to view today.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

https://bit.ly/2TkD16r

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have any available units?
4529 Heritage Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4529 Heritage Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Heritage Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Heritage Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 Heritage Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4529 Heritage Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Heritage Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 4529 Heritage Pkwy has a pool.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4529 Heritage Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 Heritage Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 Heritage Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 Heritage Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
