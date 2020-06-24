All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

4529 Heritage Parkway

4529 Heritage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4529 Heritage Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have any available units?
4529 Heritage Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4529 Heritage Parkway have?
Some of 4529 Heritage Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Heritage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Heritage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Heritage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4529 Heritage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Heritage Parkway offers parking.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Heritage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have a pool?
No, 4529 Heritage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4529 Heritage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Heritage Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 Heritage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 Heritage Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
