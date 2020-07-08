All apartments in East Point
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:09 AM

4427 Sun Valley Boulevard

4427 Sun Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Sun Valley Boulevard, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have any available units?
4427 Sun Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Sun Valley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

