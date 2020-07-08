'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have any available units?
4427 Sun Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Sun Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Sun Valley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.