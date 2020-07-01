Wonderful Gated Community in Great Location for MARTA, Airport and Shopping. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home features Kitchen with stained cabinets and black appliances open to Breakfast Area and Huge Greatroom. Laundry Closet Upstairs.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have any available units?
4404 Stone Gate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4404 Stone Gate Way have?
Some of 4404 Stone Gate Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Stone Gate Way currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Stone Gate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.