All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4404 Stone Gate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4404 Stone Gate Way
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

4404 Stone Gate Way

4404 Stone Gate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4404 Stone Gate Way, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Gated Community in Great Location for MARTA, Airport and Shopping. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home features Kitchen with stained cabinets and black appliances open to Breakfast Area and Huge Greatroom. Laundry Closet Upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have any available units?
4404 Stone Gate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4404 Stone Gate Way have?
Some of 4404 Stone Gate Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Stone Gate Way currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Stone Gate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Stone Gate Way pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Stone Gate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Stone Gate Way offers parking.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Stone Gate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have a pool?
No, 4404 Stone Gate Way does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have accessible units?
No, 4404 Stone Gate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Stone Gate Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 Stone Gate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 Stone Gate Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College