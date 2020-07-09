All apartments in East Point
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

4341 Ben Hill Rd

4341 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4341 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have any available units?
4341 Ben Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have?
Some of 4341 Ben Hill Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Ben Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Ben Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Ben Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Ben Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 4341 Ben Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Ben Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4341 Ben Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 4341 Ben Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Ben Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4341 Ben Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4341 Ben Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

