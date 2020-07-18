All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

4287 Savannah Dr

4287 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4287 Savannah Drive, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 Savannah Dr have any available units?
4287 Savannah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4287 Savannah Dr have?
Some of 4287 Savannah Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 Savannah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4287 Savannah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 Savannah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4287 Savannah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr offer parking?
No, 4287 Savannah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4287 Savannah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4287 Savannah Dr has a pool.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr have accessible units?
No, 4287 Savannah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4287 Savannah Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4287 Savannah Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4287 Savannah Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
