---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9af571907d ---- Beautiful community!! Spacious and open floor plan with fireplace in great room. Nice bedroom arrangement!! Community Pool!! Sidewalks!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4205 Legacy Square have any available units?
4205 Legacy Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4205 Legacy Square currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Legacy Square is not currently offering any rent specials.