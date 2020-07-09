All apartments in East Point
4205 Legacy Square
4205 Legacy Square

4205 Legacy Square · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Legacy Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9af571907d ---- Beautiful community!! Spacious and open floor plan with fireplace in great room. Nice bedroom arrangement!! Community Pool!! Sidewalks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Legacy Square have any available units?
4205 Legacy Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4205 Legacy Square currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Legacy Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Legacy Square pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Legacy Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4205 Legacy Square offer parking?
No, 4205 Legacy Square does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Legacy Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Legacy Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Legacy Square have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Legacy Square has a pool.
Does 4205 Legacy Square have accessible units?
No, 4205 Legacy Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Legacy Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Legacy Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Legacy Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Legacy Square does not have units with air conditioning.

