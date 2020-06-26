All apartments in East Point
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 PM

4139 High Park Terrace

4139 High Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4139 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*COMING SOON 8/14/2019** Hurry in and lease this beautiful 3 bedroom town-home in East Point, Georgia. Close proximity to all your shopping and entertainment needs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 High Park Terrace have any available units?
4139 High Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4139 High Park Terrace have?
Some of 4139 High Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 High Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4139 High Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 High Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 High Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
