Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4139 High Park Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4139 High Park Terrace
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4139 High Park Terrace
4139 High Park Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4139 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*COMING SOON 8/14/2019** Hurry in and lease this beautiful 3 bedroom town-home in East Point, Georgia. Close proximity to all your shopping and entertainment needs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have any available units?
4139 High Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 4139 High Park Terrace have?
Some of 4139 High Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4139 High Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4139 High Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 High Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 High Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4139 High Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4139 High Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
Similar Pages
East Point 1 Bedrooms
East Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly Apartments
East Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University
Morehouse College