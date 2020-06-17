All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4123 Stone Trace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4123 Stone Trace Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:49 AM

4123 Stone Trace Dr

4123 Stone Trace Drive · (404) 723-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4123 Stone Trace Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit /50 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath all electric 2 story town house. Newly painted. New Flooring. All sleeping quarters on second floor with master suite and full hall bathroom. Living area with 1/2 bathroom, Kitchen, laundry, open floor plan with dining area that opens to patio, are located on the first floor. This Town House is located on a quiet residential street. A great place to raise your family. No Pets. !!!!NOTE: SECURITY CAN BE PAID IN TWO PAYMENTS; $600. before move-in and $600 second month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have any available units?
4123 Stone Trace Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have?
Some of 4123 Stone Trace Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Stone Trace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Stone Trace Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Stone Trace Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr offer parking?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have a pool?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Stone Trace Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Stone Trace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Stone Trace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4123 Stone Trace Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity