4123 Stone Trace Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath all electric 2 story town house. Newly painted. New Flooring. All sleeping quarters on second floor with master suite and full hall bathroom. Living area with 1/2 bathroom, Kitchen, laundry, open floor plan with dining area that opens to patio, are located on the first floor. This Town House is located on a quiet residential street. A great place to raise your family. No Pets. !!!!NOTE: SECURITY CAN BE PAID IN TWO PAYMENTS; $600. before move-in and $600 second month.