All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4110 Stone Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4110 Stone Trace Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

4110 Stone Trace Drive

4110 Stone Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4110 Stone Trace Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4110 Stone Trace Drive Available 08/15/19 Won't LAST!! SPACIOUS & COZY 3 BR/2.5B TOWNHOME - Email us today for more information on our 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Townhome!!

Email: pamela@thestonekeygroup.com

(RLNE2117737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have any available units?
4110 Stone Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4110 Stone Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Stone Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Stone Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Stone Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 Stone Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College