Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

3917 Kingfisher

3917 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Kingfisher Drive, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
link to apply: hsga.appfolio.com/listings propertymanagement.bhhsgeorgia.com Pets less than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Kingfisher have any available units?
3917 Kingfisher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3917 Kingfisher currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Kingfisher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Kingfisher pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Kingfisher is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Kingfisher offer parking?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Kingfisher have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Kingfisher have a pool?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Kingfisher have accessible units?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Kingfisher have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Kingfisher have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Kingfisher does not have units with air conditioning.
