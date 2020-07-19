All apartments in East Point
3855 Lake Sanctuary Way
3855 Lake Sanctuary Way

Location

3855 Lake Sanctuary Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home on full finished basement, neighborhood amenities include lake, tennis & basketball courts, swimming pool & clubhouse. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Guest bedroom w/full bath on main level. Formal dining, family room w/cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom w/walk-in closets. Master bath features double vanity, separate shower, jetted garden tub. Basement has full bathroom, multi-purpose room & workout space/office. Security deposit=2 x's monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

