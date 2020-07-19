3855 Lake Sanctuary Way

Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home on full finished basement, neighborhood amenities include lake, tennis & basketball courts, swimming pool & clubhouse. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Guest bedroom w/full bath on main level. Formal dining, family room w/cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom w/walk-in closets. Master bath features double vanity, separate shower, jetted garden tub. Basement has full bathroom, multi-purpose room & workout space/office. Security deposit=2 x's monthly rent.