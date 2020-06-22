All apartments in East Point
3846 Lake Sanctuary Way

Location

3846 Lake Sanctuary Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have any available units?
3846 Lake Sanctuary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Lake Sanctuary Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way is pet friendly.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way offer parking?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not offer parking.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have a pool?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have accessible units?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have units with air conditioning.
